Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.71 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

