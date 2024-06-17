Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,240,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 691,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

