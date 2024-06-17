Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $878.45 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $885.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $785.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

