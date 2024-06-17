Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 61,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,047,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $346.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $343.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

