Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,251,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $113.11 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

