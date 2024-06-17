Scarborough Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after buying an additional 550,321 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 422,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $171.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.03. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

