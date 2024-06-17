Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,614 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,725,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 235,534 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,392,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,544,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

