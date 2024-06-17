Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

