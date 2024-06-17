Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $27.70 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

