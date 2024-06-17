Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $151.08 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.