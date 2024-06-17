Scarborough Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,886,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,254,000 after acquiring an additional 85,560 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $72.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.