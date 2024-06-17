Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 226,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,715,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,978,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 130,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
