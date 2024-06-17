Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 226,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,715,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,978,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 130,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.