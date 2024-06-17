Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $118.50 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

