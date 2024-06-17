Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

ET stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

