Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $169.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.84.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

