Scarborough Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 118,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $92.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $92.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.