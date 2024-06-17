Scarborough Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $530.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.