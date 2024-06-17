Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $55,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

