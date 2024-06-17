Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Rovin Capital UT ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 486,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

