SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Shares Down 16.9%

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 71,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 69,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

SEEEN Trading Down 16.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.70.

SEEEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.