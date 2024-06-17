Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.64. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 10,883 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,256 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

