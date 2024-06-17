Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock remained flat at $38.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 434,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Several analysts have commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

