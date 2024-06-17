Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock remained flat at $38.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 434,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Insider Activity

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.