Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Senseonics Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.