Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senseonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

