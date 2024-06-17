Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 16.8% in May

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Servotronics

In other news, major shareholder Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $155,019.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,294.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $399,767 over the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Servotronics accounts for about 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 4.24% of Servotronics worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servotronics Stock Performance

SVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Servotronics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

