Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $294.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

