Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $69.72

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.72, but opened at $71.28. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $71.23, with a volume of 66,967 shares trading hands.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $34,108,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

