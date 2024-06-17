Short Interest in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Declines By 12.9%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allient Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ALNT stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. Allient has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $146.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allient will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allient in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.