Short Interest in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Drops By 12.1%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

American Oncology Network Price Performance

Shares of AONCW stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. American Oncology Network has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

