Short Interest in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Drops By 12.1%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
American Oncology Network Price Performance
Shares of AONCW stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. American Oncology Network has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.67.
American Oncology Network Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Oncology Network
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.