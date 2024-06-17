Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Declines By 9.7%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

