Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Drops By 8.3%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ABCB opened at $46.79 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

