Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Declines By 10.2%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Artemis Gold Trading Down 0.4 %
ARGTF stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $8.16.
About Artemis Gold
