Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Declines By 10.2%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Artemis Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

ARGTF stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

