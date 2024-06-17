Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Increases By 10.5%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

ECRTF stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

