Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Increases By 10.5%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
ECRTF stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
About ATEX Resources
