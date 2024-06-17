Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Decreases By 13.5%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.1 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
BKHPF opened at $9.84 on Monday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.