Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Decreases By 13.5%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.1 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

BKHPF opened at $9.84 on Monday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

