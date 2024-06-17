Short Interest in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Rises By 10.1%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,243. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

