Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Declines By 6.8%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Trading Down 13.3 %
BITGF opened at $14.63 on Monday. Biotage AB has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.
About Biotage AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biotage AB (publ)
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.