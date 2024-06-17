Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Drops By 18.0%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,178,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 1,437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.8 days.
Boralex Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. Boralex has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
Boralex Company Profile
