Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Drops By 18.0%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,178,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 1,437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.8 days.

Boralex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. Boralex has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

