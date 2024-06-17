Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Expands By 10.2%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,638. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

