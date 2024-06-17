Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Expands By 10.2%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.