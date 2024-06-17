Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Grows By 29.7%

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 10,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. 550,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,977. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

