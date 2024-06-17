Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Grows By 30.0%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFRGW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

