Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Grows By 30.0%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bullfrog AI Trading Down 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BFRGW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
