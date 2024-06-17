Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Declines By 13.8%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFPZF stock remained flat at $10.82 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. Canfor has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

