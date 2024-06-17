Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Drops By 19.4%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CareRx Stock Performance

CareRx stock remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. CareRx has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

