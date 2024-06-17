Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Rises By 31.3%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 58.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $12.13 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $279.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 million. Analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

