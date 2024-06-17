Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Rises By 17.3%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 691,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,705.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries Company Profile

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.