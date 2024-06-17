Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Rises By 17.3%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 691,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,705.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
View Our Latest Report on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Price Performance
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.