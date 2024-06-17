Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Decreases By 19.9%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,371,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 9,201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,510.2 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Get China Tower alerts:

About China Tower

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.