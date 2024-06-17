Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Decreases By 19.9%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,371,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 9,201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,510.2 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
About China Tower
