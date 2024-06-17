Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 13.9%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,634,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 6,545,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 670.8 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.29.
China Vanke Company Profile
