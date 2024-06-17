Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 13.9%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,634,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 6,545,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 670.8 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

