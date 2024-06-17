Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Grows By 21.4%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Clarkson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CKNHF stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $55.71.

Get Clarkson alerts:

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.