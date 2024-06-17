Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Grows By 21.4%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Clarkson Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of CKNHF stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $55.71.
About Clarkson
