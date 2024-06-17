Short Interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Decreases By 6.4%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 987,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on DCGO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DocGo Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of DCGO stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DocGo
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
