Short Interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Decreases By 6.4%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 987,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCGO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lee Bienstock purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

