Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Rises By 30.5%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.09 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 243.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

