Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Rises By 30.5%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.09 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFC
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Watch These 3 Stock Dips as Consumer Sentiment Hits 7-Month Low
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How Much Higher Can Microsoft Go? Significant Growth Ahead
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Use Delta Hedging to Protect Your Options with Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.