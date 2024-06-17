Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Rises By 31.3%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000.
Shares of FLN stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
