Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Increases By 31.8%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

